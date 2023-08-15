The Cincinnati Black Music Walk Of Fame Honors Hometown Heroes

Hamilton County Commission President Alicia Reece is on a mission to celebrate hometown heroes. As the founder of the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame, she provides space for that necessary recognition. Opened to the public on July 22, the tourist attraction cements the legacy of musicians born and raised in Southwest Ohio (Cincinnati, Dayton, Hamilton, Middletown, and Springfield), as well as acts that were greatly influenced by the area.

“It means a lot,” Reece shared while wearing Reds paraphernalia. “My mother [singer Barbara Howard Reece] grew up in the projects here, and singing is what got her out of the projects. And I wish she could be here because she went on to sing and opened up for Stevie Wonder. My father [Dr. Steven Reece Sr.] was a rep for Motown, and then he went on to have his own record label. They had this dream”

Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame

The former Miss Grambling State University continued to explain how her parent’s musical legacy sparked her grand idea.

“That’s when I said, “Wait a minute, these stories can’t die when we die.” so this is a rededication to all of the artists, many of whom have been recognized other places, have won Grammys, have been on big stages, but it’s nothing like your hometown saying, ‘We’re proud of you.’”

Filling the city’s Andrew J Brady Center and its surrounding lawn with thousands of residents in all-white attire, Queen City natives showed pride for their legends and excitement for a later performance by The Ohio Players. Hosted by John Murray, the ceremony connected generations of Black excellence through music and storytelling.

Kevin Watkins/Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame

“[We are] on the Ohio banks. Sat strategically between the Reds and Bengal stadiums,” announced Reece to an audience roaring with applause. “This is equity. This is culture. This is empowerment. This is for our community. This is for the world.”

The walk’s 2023 honorees included The Deele, L.A. Reid and Babyface, Louise Shropshire, Philippé Wynne, and James Brown. Previous inductees are Midnight Star, featuring Reggie and Vincent Calloway, Penny Ford, Hi-Tek, Wilbert Longmire, Bootsy Collins, The Isley Brothers, Dr. Charles Fold, and Otis Williams.

“It’s great for this just to happen in general, Black excellence,” shared Hi-Tek ahead of the ceremony. “Me being able to represent Hip-Hop and represent my city at the same time, and being the youngest and the only Hip-Hop inductee. Man, it’s just a great thing. I hope it inspires the youth and everybody that is aspiring to be a Hip-Hop artist or any kind of musical artist…I appreciate being a part of it. I know I’m blessed. Just want to keep everything going.”

Kevin Watkins/Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame

Dr. Deanna Brown-Thomas, daughter of James Brown shared similar sentiments. “I feel good,” she declared, quoting one of her father’s most popular lyrics. “Yes, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has recognized him, but this is where it all started with King Records in Cincinnati.”

Once the official induction ceremony concluded, the ribbon cutting commenced. Curious eyes and excited fans flocked to the interactive exhibit to experience the newly-cemented interactive musical landmark. Features include augmented reality activations, an experiential drum machine, a musical waterfall, and nightly jam sessions.

RA and RWS Globa

There is no fee to enter the exhibit, allowing visitors and locals to visit the Walk of Fame without financial anxiety. The display was also designed with features necessary for people with disabilities to explore as well.

“It was important to the Commissioner that the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame be accessible to all. Not only does the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame offer wheelchair ramps throughout, the interpretive graphics feature Braille translations, several of the interactive kiosks feature open captioning and haptic panels so that those with hearing disabilities can feel the beat,” explained Ron Bunt, Senior Vice President of Projects, JRA of RWS Global explained in a statement.

For more information on the Cincinnati Black Music Walk Of Fame, visit the official website.