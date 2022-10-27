City Girls To Headline Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop Event

JT and Yung Miami of City Girls attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The City Girls have been announced as headlining performers for the Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop concert event. Set to take place on Nov. 17th at Academy LA, the program will celebrate the unveiling of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players list and issue honoring executives across the R&B and Hip-Hop industry.

Previous honorees include the founder/CEO of 300 Entertainment Kevin Liles, Epic Records Chair & CEO Sylvia Rhone, Quality Control’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee, and more.

The 2022 event will be the first-ever consumer event to celebrate the unveiling of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players list. Alabama rapper Flo Milli has been named the opening act with a set presented by Samsung.

Flo Milli performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

“There’s no denying the cultural influence, mainstream popularity, and burgeoning global impact of R&B/hip-hop,” expressed Gail Mitchell, Billboard’s Executive Director of R&B/Hip-Hop.

“That’s why it’s important each year to honor the executives, artists, and innovators propelling the genres’ evolution as we also mark the return of our live celebration.”

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to bring home Samsung-sponsored merchandise and experience the latest Samsung Galaxy products that will be on display throughout the event. Also, an exclusive NFT collaboration between the Intel® Evo™ platform and Billboard will launch to support the R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event.

Additionally, the Rémy Martin x VIBE Impact and Excellence Award will be presented. The title honors an artist who has made remarkable efforts in their community, as well as strides for the next generation of musicians.

For more information on the event and the latest updates, visit the official Billboard Live website.