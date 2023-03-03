2 Chainz, Clipse, Tobe Nwigwe To Headline 2023 Hyde Park Summer Festival

Hyde Park Summer Festival is going down in “The Windy City” over a course of two days, in celebration of Chicago culture. Amid Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, the event’s headliners will include an impressive lineup of Hip-Hop and R&B artists such as Clipse, 2 Chainz and Tobe Nwigwe. The event will take place on June 17-18 in the two-steppin’ city’s historic Hyde Park.

Aside from watching 2 Chainz and Tobe bring their most high-energy cuts to the stage, fans can expect to see both Pusha T and No Malice reunite on stage to perform their biggest hits including “Grindin'” and “When the Last Time.” In addition to the aforementioned artists, Robert Glasper, Uncle Waffles, Terry Hunter, Twista, Shawnna, Do Or Die, Crucial Conflict, Vic Mensa and Jonathan McReynolds will perform.

courtesy of Hyde Park Summer Fest Publicist

“This is a huge win for Chicago and the music industry overall, especially since our city’s hip-hop influence is often overlooked and underestimated,” said Dave Jeff, co-producer of Hyde Park Summer Fest via press release. “With the return of Clipse for an exclusive performance, we’ll be able to celebrate a legendary duo alongside the fifty-year anniversary of Hip-Hop, a genre that Chicago has undoubtedly continued to play a leading role in growing and evolving.”

Hyde Park Summer Fest has quickly become a go-to event in the city’s south side — which is known for it’s booming small businesses, schools and resources for economic stimulation and job creation. Just last year, the event, originally known as the Hyde Park Brew Fest, donated $75,000 in proceeds to local high schools. It also brought about 200 temp jobs for the community.

“As a Black-owned festival, it’s important for us to create a welcoming, inclusive space for our neighbors and business owners to celebrate Chicago culture through music and food while honoring hip-hop’s impact on the world,” said Jonathan Swain, founder of Hyde Park Summer Fest. “This announcement is just the beginning of a long list of performers, artists, vendors and community partners that we’re teaming up with this year. There’s more to come, Chicago – get ready for a weekend you don’t want to miss.”

Terence Crayton/HPSF

Tickets for the two-day musical festival start at $129 for general admission, including single day passes for $79. Guests can purchase tickets here.