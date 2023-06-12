Charlie Wilson, Chlöe, Nelly, And More Added To CNN’s Juneteenth Celebration Lineup

CNN and Live Nation have expanded their Juneteenth lineup for its upcoming Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom program.

It was announced on Monday (June 12) that Charlie Wilson, Chlöe, Nelly, and Muni Long have been added to the program, a week ahead of the affair. The event will take place at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and is set to be streamed live on CNN and OWN on Monday, June 19. Pre-coverage starts at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

The cross-platform coverage will be hosted by Sara Sidner, Stephanie Elam, and Van Jones. Additionally, Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks at the illustrious event. The new acts join previously reported headliners including Miguel, Kirk Franklin, Jodeci, SWV, Coi Leray, and Davido under the guidance of Musical Directors, Adam Blackstone and Questlove.

Chlöe will spearhead a special tribute to the late Tina Turner. The Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll passed away on May 24 after a lengthy battle with an undisclosed illness.

Since Turner’s death, Beyoncé and Lizzo have also paid homage to the “Proud Mary” singer. During the latter’s tribute, she stated, “I haven’t allowed myself to be sad. I haven’t allowed myself to cry. I don’t want to right now, because I’d much rather celebrate. As a Black girl with a rock band, I wouldn’t exist if there was not the queen of rock ‘n’ roll.” It was at that moment that she fervently reminded the crowd, “There would be no rock n’ roll without Tina Turner!”

According to a statement, CNN’s Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom “promises to be an unforgettable event that pays homage to the past, celebrates the present, and looks forward to a future filled with unity and equality.” Watch a snippet from last year’s show below.