Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Ye, Big Sean, Ari Lennox, And More Complete Coachella 2022 Lineup

Coachella announced a stacked lineup for its 2022 return including Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Big Sean, Ari Lennox, and more as top-billed performers. The three main headliners for the spring festival are Ye, Billie Eilish, and Harry Styles. Coachella is scheduled for its traditional two-weekend format on April 15–17 and April 22–24, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.

According to a press release, the two-weekend festival will return with YouTube as the official livestream partner. This makes the 10th year of the website streaming the fest to millions of music fans around the world who are unable to attend in person.

The lineup continues to include rising stars and worldwide-famous acts across multiple genres. Megan Thee Stallion, Daniel Caeser, Baby Keem, 21 Savage, City Girls, Isaiah Rashad, Koffee, Vince Staples, J.I.D., and more are all booked to perform.

Initially, the festival was set to return this year with a vaccine mandate after being postponed by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021, however, it was announced last October that attendees no longer require full vaccination Pitchfork reported.

“After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our other festivals this past month, we feel confident that we can update our health policy to allow for: Negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event OR proof of full vaccination,” the company shared on social media.

