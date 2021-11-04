DaBaby Announces Nationwide Tour ‘Live Show Killa’ Backed By Rolling Loud

DaBaby has revealed dates for a nationwide tour backed by Rolling Loud despite the summer controversy, which stemmed from the music festival. The North Carolina-bred rapper is set to go on the ‘Live Show Killa’ tour, kicking off with a show in Chicago on Nov. 26.

According to TMZ, organizers from Rolling Loud believe the “Suge” rapper has learned from his experience, as they afforded him a second chance and welcomed all to attend the tour. The organization has not publicly released an official statement on the tour.

“The show you thought you’d never see again,” boasted the 29-year-old on Wednesday (Nov. 3) in all-caps on Instagram. He continued to detail how fans could purchase or win tickets to the event.

The tour was announced after DaBaby joined his Hip-Hop mentor 50 Cent on stage at Rolling Loud New York in October, surprising the crowd as he was not booked to perform.

DaBaby and 50 Cent attend ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ global premiere event and screening at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15, 2021, in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ

Over the summer, DaBaby was removed from several festival lineups following offensive remarks in reference to the LGBTQ community as well as HIV and AIDS. While performing at Rolling Loud Miami in July, he requested the audience raise their cellphone lights to the air if they “didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks,” and continued, “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

After apologizing, and deleting the apology, DaBaby met with HIV advocacy groups and LGBTQ organizations in an attempt to learn the harm in his statements.

An LGBTQ organization, Relationship Unleashed, claimed it was misquoted by TMZ as supporters of DaBaby’s comeback in the wake of the tour announcement. The tabloid has updated its reporting with a full quote after issuing a story alleging Gwendolyn D. Clemons, CEO of the aforementioned nonprofit approved of the “Rockstar” rapper’s tour efforts. In a statement released through The Unleashed Voice Magazine, Clemons said they were “grossly misquoted” and the news story was “offensive.”

“Our organization stands on strong principles of being defenders of the LGBTQIA Community and nothing has changed. We will never normalize trash TV or trash news stories!” wrote RU on Instagram. “Our comments to a brief question was grossly misquoted and intentionally framed in a click baiting headline to drive traffic to TMZ. We have written and repeatedly spoke with the News Edit @jacobwasserman to retract, correct, or delete this erroneous story. As of this time some modifications have been made but not enough to our satisfaction. We vehemently deny this assertion and the reporting does not align with our values or mission.”

The Live Show Killa tour will include 22 shows from November through February 2022 with stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Nashville, and Los Angeles. View the full schedule below:

Nov. 26 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Nov. 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

Nov. 30 – Albany, NY – Albany Capital Center

Dec. 2 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Dec. 4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Dec. 7 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Dec. 8 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Jan. 11 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Jan. 12 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Jan. 15 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit

Jan. 16 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

Jan. 17 – Moon, PA – UPMC Events Center

Jan. 19 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Jan. 21 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Jan. 23 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Jan. 25 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Jan. 29 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Feb. 1 – Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

Feb. 2 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

Feb. 3 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Feb. 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Feb. 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium