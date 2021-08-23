DaBaby Returns To The Stage For Hot97’s Summer Jam 2021 & DMX Honored

DaBaby came through the Tri-State area with his appearance at the one of the biggest concerts of the year in New York’s Hot97 FM’s Summer Jam.

The over two decades annual event was in question this year as Hurricane Henri approached the location of Met Life Stadium in New Jersery. The torrential rains forced the station to cancel the Festival stages that usually go on earlier in the day with more up-and-coming artists in the line-up like Morray, Yung Bleu and

Coi Leray.

Having the show go on a bit later than usual with the worst of the storm passing through DaBaby opened his set with a video montage and voice over of his apology in disrespecting and offending those with his comments at Rolling Loud. All iced out with multiple icey chains, Chinatown hoodie and black durag, DaBaby commanded the masses with his words of sincerity and humbleness for Hot97 allowing him to perform amid his current controversy, “Thank you for allowing me to be here.”

The Charlotte native paused his performance to give love to fallen friend and Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, “Lights in the air for Pop Smoke. Let’s make a moment NYC. Appreciate yall for having me.” Then asked for a moment of silence before going into their heater, “For The Night.”

Right after the honoring of Pop, he jumped in the crowd and walked to the middle of the stadium, deep in the audience. “Yall mind if I take my shirt off Summer Jam?” The black Celine shirt was peeled off and he ripped into his top charting hit “Bop.” Heading back to the main stage, DaBaby launched into his smash, “Suge,” thanked New York for having him and thanked Hot97 again.

Dababy talking to the people at Hot97 FM Summer Jam 2021 at Met Life Stadium, New Jersey Aug. 22, 2021 Hot97 FM

For his first trek in the weeks following his cancel culture trails, DaBaby still seems confident in his talent and apologetic for his actions. Let’s see if more big festivals and shows allow him back into the flow of entertainment.

DMX was shown the most love with a fire set dedicated to the legend by Swizz Beatz featuring Fat Joe, Remy Ma, M.O.P, Dave East, Busta Rhymes, The Lox and more.

For more views of the Hot97 Summer Jam performances, check out their website as well as Tidal’s streaming of the live event.