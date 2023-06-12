Daniel Caesar Shares Dates For Second Leg Of Superpowers World Tour

Following the limited run in Asia, Daniel Caesar is bringing his Superpowers World Tour back home to North America. The Grammy winner unveiled the second leg of dates on Monday (June 12).

Joining him on the 33-city tour during different stops will be Omar Apollo, Montell Fish, Orion Sun, Flying Lotus, Charlotte Day Wilson, BADBADNOTGOOD, and Moses Sumney. The North American run begins on August 29 in Indianapolis and will make its way to Toronto, New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Seattle, Washington D.C., and more before it concludes in Philadelphia on October 19.

Live Nation noted in a statement that the tour will “include three unique performances in New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto.” Omar Apollo and Montell Fish will join the “Please Do Not Lean” singer in N.Y.C. at Madison Square Garden. Meanwhile, Flying Lotus and Orion Sun will join him on the L.A. stop at Hollywood Bowl and Charlotte Day Wilson will band with Caesar, alongside BADBADNOTGOOD & Moses Sumney, at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

Caesar’s special artist presale will go live on Tuesday (June 13) at 9 a.m. local time, with the general sale to follow on Friday (June 16). The tour follows the release of the crooner’s critically-acclaimed album, NEVER ENOUGH.

See full tour dates below.

Tue Aug 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre^

Wed Aug 30 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit^

Thu Aug 31 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center^

Sat Sep 2 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom*^

Sun Sep 3 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed^

Tue Sep 5 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!*#

Thu Sep 7 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy#

Sat Sep 9 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater#

Sun Sep 10 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live#

Tue Sep 12 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall#

Wed Sep 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater#

Thu Sep 14 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom#

Sat Sep 16 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium#

Sun Sep 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex#

Wed Sep 20 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square Park at Petco Park#

Thu Sep 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl!

Sat Sep 23 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl*#

Sun Sep 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre#

Tue Sep 26 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley*#

Thu Sep 28 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds#

Fri Sep 29 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater#

Sat Sep 30 — Vancouver, BC — Pacific Coliseum%

Tue Oct 3 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome%

Thu Oct 5 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place%

Fri Oct 6 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre%

Sat Oct 7 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre%

Tue Oct 10 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre%

Thu Oct 12 — London, ON — Budweiser Gardens%

Fri Oct 13 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena>

Sun Oct 15 – Washington, DC – The Anthem^

Mon Oct 16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

Tue Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden+

Thu Oct 19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia^

* Not A Live Nation Date

+ With Omar Apollo with special guest Montell Fish

^ Support from Montell Fish

# Support from Orion Sun

! With special guests Flying Lotus and Orion Sun

% Support from Moses Sumney

>Featuring Charlotte Day Wilson playing with BADBADNOTGOOD, with special guest Moses Sumney