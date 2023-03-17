Danny Brown Announces Rehab Stint After “Scaring The Ho*s” At SXSW

Danny Brown returned to the stage during the 2023 South By Southwest conference and festival as the headlining act for Dr. Marten’s showcase. On Thursday afternoon (March 16), the Detroit native took the stage (after an energetic performance by Armani White) before an eager crowd of fans.

With a line of music fans wrapped around Austin Texas’ Clive Bar, hundreds braced the heavy humidity for a chance to enter Dr. Marten’s 8th annual celebration of music and culture. The two-day experience continued on Friday (March 17) with entertainment, free tattoos, and various curated cocktails and drinks.

As the “Kush Coma” rapper took the stage, the lively audience pushed as close as possible in preparation for the party to come. Before his set began, Brown stood smiling, wearing a Detroit t-shirt, and Dr. Martens loafers before a roaring applause and birthday cheers.

Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA Laetitia Rumford/VIBE

Fans moshed together and rapped along until they were red in the face as Danny Brown made sure to engage the front of the crowd as well as those outside who were not able to make it in. A surprise moment came when he introduced his close friend and fellow musician JPEGMAFIA to the stage, Scaring The Hoes, with “Lean Beef Patty.”

Additionally, Hannibal Burress who performs under the stage name Eshu Tune, delivered a remix to his 2022 track “Veneers” which also features Paul Wall.

In a moment of vulnerability, the comedian announced he’s set to enter a rehab program to “get his health together.” His die-hard fans looked on cheering and applauding the announcement.

“At the end of the day, I’m 42 years old, sitting around smoking blunts all day, and getting drunk is getting old. Y’all have y’all fun but sh*t could get dark,” he explained on stage. “I’m going to get help. Honestly, my dumba*s supposed to been gone, but I’m broke so I gotta do shows to take my a*s in, so shoutout to Dr. Martens.

“Ima go do my lil time, but I will say this, I made so many songs about doing drugs … sometimes I feel bad about that shit … if I fu**ed your life up, I’m sorry.”

Laetitia Rumford/VIBE

The festivities ended with Danny Brown’s team joining the stage with a cupcake, announcing the new and improved version of the rapper before inviting the audience to sing “Happy Birthday” to the headlining performer.

Dr. Martens is set to keep the festivities alive on Friday with a lineup including Balming Tiger, Priyanka, Ron Gallo, Dream Wife, Enumclaw, and Mauskovic Dance Band.

According to a press release, the event’s mission is to bond communities through accessible live music and borderless creativity, with Dr. Martens at SXSW creating a place for people to be themselves and build connections through shared experiences and passions.

Watch Danny Brown perform “Scaring the Ho*s” below.