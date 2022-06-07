Dave Chappelle And Chris Rock To Headline ‘A Very Special’ Comedy Show

Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. Chris Rock speaks onstage at the National Board of Review annual awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 15, 2022 in New York City.

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock have teamed up to take their talents overseas. Both men are set to headline a comedy show in London at The O2 Arena this September.

Described by the venue on social media as “a very special show,” priority tickets for the event go on sale on June 8. General ticket sales are set to begin on June 10th.

?Just announced ?@chrisrock & Dave Chappelle are heading to The O2 on 3 September 2022 for a very special show. On O2? Priority Tickets Weds 8 June 10amhttps://t.co/AKUh6m7hkB General on sale Fri 10 June 10am https://t.co/rCCZblboe3 pic.twitter.com/1QCSEKHPuo — The O2 (@TheO2) June 6, 2022

The dual headlined show is not the first time the acclaimed comedians have met on stage this year. Both Chappelle and Rock were at the receiving end of on-stage attacks this year. Rock was infamously slapped by Will Smith during the live-broadcasted 2022 Oscar Awards in March. In May, Chappelle was charged while performing at the Netflix Is A Joke festival in Los Angeles by 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, who was armed with a weapon.

After Chappelle’s incident, he and Rock teamed up at a secret comedy show in Los Angeles where each made commentary on their respective experiences. The show initially began with Dave Chappelle who was later joined by Chris Rock following Lee’s attack.

“At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” Chappelle joked to Rock. “I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”

Rock responded, “I got smacked by the softest ni**a that ever rapped.”