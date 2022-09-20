Davido Announces ‘Are We African Yet?’ Festival

Davido accepts Best International Act onstage at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Davido is representing his culture stateside in a major way with the announcement of his upcoming festival, Are We African Yet?

The 29-year-old singer first made mention of the A.W.A.Y Festival on Instagram shortly before an official press release confirmed the fête will be taking place Nov. 18 in Atlanta, as per Billboard.

Fellow Afrobeats stars Kizz Daniel, Pheelz, Lojay, and BNXN (FKA Buju) have been confirmed as performers for the inaugural event.

“A.W.A.Y Festival will promote and foster cultural exportation and collaboration between Africa and the world and there is no time like now,” the artist shared on IG. “I can’t wait to have some of my friends from back home share the stage with my friends Stateside as we promote the culture!”

According to the release, the festival’s mission statement is “to unite communities, promote collaboration and celebrate the diversity and magic of African music and culture.”

The global superstar also broke down the significance behind the festival’s title.

“Growing up, we were often made to feel unworthy as Africans. So many of us didn’t want to claim where we were from and, in some cases, denied our heritage. That’s not the case anymore. We are proud Africans and want to invite people to enjoy our culture – our music, food, and art. That’s what the A.W.A.Y Festival is all about.”

Davido’s most recent album release is 2020’s A Better Time. The LP features guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Young Thug, Lil Baby, and more, going on to peak at No. 4 on Billboard’s World Album chart.

Tickets for the inaugural A.W.A.Y Festival go on sale beginning Friday at Ticketmaster.com