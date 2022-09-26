Diddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes At 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Sean “Diddy" Combs performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sean “Diddy” Combs graced the stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday (Sept. 24) performing classic records and new songs alike. The 52-year-old Hip-Hop mogul received a 3-minute standing ovation from the energetic Las Vegas crowd.

Songs from his all-star set included “Victory,” “Bad Boy 4 Life,” “All About the Benjamins,” “I Need A Girl,” “Last Night,” “Been Around The World,” and Biggie’s “Juicy.” Diddy was also joined by singer Bryson Tiller for their collaborative track “Gotta Move On.”

The show also featured a cross-generation performance featuring Diddy and his son, recording artist King Combs. Together, the duo delivered King’s latest track “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” and the 1997 chart-topper “Mo Money Mo Problems”.

Diddy closed the set with a special rendition of “Missing You” which featured a video montage with visuals of Kim Porter, The Notorious B.I.G., Andre Harrell, and Heavy D.

For fans who were unable to attend the event in person, or catch the live stream, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival is set to air as a CW TV Special on Oct. 7 and 8 from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT.

View images from Diddy’s performance at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival below.