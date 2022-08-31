Diddy’s Revolt Summit To Return With Big Freedia, Gucci Mane, DJ Drama, And More

Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks onstage at the REVOLT X AT&T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is bringing the REVOLT Summit back to Atlanta.

Announced on Wednesday (Aug. 31), the multi-media mogul’s REVOLT x AT&T will be taking place from September 24-25, 2022. The Summit’s theme will be “The Future is Now” and features appearances from Coi Leray, Gucci Mane, Iddris Sandu, Big Freedia, 19 Keys, DJ Drama, Tamika D., and more.

Attendees can participate in exclusive live viewings of REVOLT’S hit series, including Assets Over Liabilities with Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, Big Facts, Drink Champs, the Rap Radar podcast, and more. Furthermore, those in attendance will get to participate in networking and mentorship through AT&T’s Office Hours, the Career Fair, Pitch Competition, and the annual Be Heard finale event.

REVOLT’s latest event will be an immersive experience focusing on Hip-Hop’s future and the “culture across categories while empowering the next generation of rising future-makers.”

“The REVOLT Summit is coming back bigger and better than ever with the goal of inspiring the next generation of cultural leaders to understand that the time is now to achieve your dreams, change your life, and, more importantly, change the world,” said Combs, Chairman of REVOLT.

“The future is happening in real-time, so we all have a responsibility to share the access, information, and opportunities that will move the culture forward. The REVOLT Summit is where it all starts.”

Two-day early bird and insider tickets are now available for purchase, ranging from $99 to $249. For more information about this year’s programming and to purchase admission tickets, visit Revoltsummit.com.