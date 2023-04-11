DJ Cassidy Calls On Hip-Hop Legends For ‘Pass The Mic Live!’ At Radio City Music Hall

DJ Cassidy attends Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective at Hollywood Palladium on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

DJ Cassidy plans to celebrate Hip-Hop in a major way with his Pass The Mic Live! event series. The 41-year-old has called on the culture’s living legends for a special, one-night-only performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on July 21, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the genre.

In partnership with the Black Promoters Collective (BPC) and presented by Martell Cognac, the performance unites 25 musicians on the historic lineup.

Talent featured includes Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, Rakim, Slick Rick, Black Sheep, Brand Nubian, CL Smooth, Dana Dane, DoItAll of Lords Of The Underground, EPMD, Fu-Schnickens, Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio, Kid ‘N Play, Kool Moe Dee, Kurtis Blow, MC Serch, MC Shan, Milk Dee of Audio Two, Monie Love, Nice ‘N Smooth, Onyx, Roxanne Shante, Special Ed, The Sugarhill Gang, and Treach of Naughty By Nature.

Special guests are also promised.

“Uniting twenty-five native New York icons of Hip Hop’s Golden Age on one stage on one night, in the birthplace of Hip Hop, also my hometown, in the most esteemed concert venue in the country, will be the greatest honor of my life,” expressed DJ Cassidy in a press statement. “I am truly honored to be celebrating these definitive artists and their profound impact on the culture, days from the 50th birthday of Hip Hop, minutes away from where Kool Herc deejayed the first Hip Hop party in 1973.”

Tickets for DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Live! at Radio City Music Hall go on presale to American Express card members from April 11-13. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting April 14 via Ticketmaster.

Check out the full lineup for DJ Casssidy’s Pass The Mic Live! at Radio City Music Hall below.