DJ Cassidy’s ‘Pass The Mic’ Returns After NAACP Image Award Special With Reggae & Dancehall Greats

DJ Cassidy is bringing Pass The Mic back to television screens. After the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022 is set to bring a variety of musical acts together, immediately following the award show.

The latest edition of the popular showcase includes a jam-packed all-star lineup including legendary reggae and dancehall artists Shaggy, Super Cat, Maxi Priest, Barrington Levy, Ini Kamoze, Junior Reid, Sister Nancy, and Patra—with more surprises to be announced.

“I have always sought to ‘Pass The Mic’ around the world, and in this edition, I literally do,” expressed DJ Cassidy in a press statement. “From Jamaica to England to Canada to the United States, I will ‘Pass The Mic’ to those artists that have defined Reggae culture over the past forty years, transforming not only Reggae, but Hip Hop, R&B, and Pop music.”

L–R: Nile Rodgers and DJ Cassidy attend The DiscOasis VIP Night at South Coast Botanic Garden on July 21, 2021 in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Last month, DJ Cassidy brought Pass The Mic to the stage with the first live concert with appearances from Lil’ Kim, Ja Rule, and Mase.

“I said to myself, ‘How cool is this, I’m not only friends with so many of my musical heroes, but that I have the privilege of experiencing moments like this.’ With everything going on in the world right now, it would be so amazing if I could give this feeling to other people,” shared DJ Cassidy of Pass The Mic as the concert was announced.

Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, Angela Aguilera, SVP, Music Programming & Development, along with Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon, music industry mogul Steve Rifkind, and DJ Cassidy himself executive produce Pass The Mic.

The NAACP Image Awards are set for a two-hour special, airing on Saturday, Feb. 26 on BET at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Unfortunately, the ceremony will proceed without an in-person audience due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, actor Anthony Anderson will serve as the show’s host and Mary J. Blige is set to take the stage following her historic Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show performance.

Oscar and Grammy Award-winning artist H.E.R. earned the most nominations with six total. Jazmine Sullivan, Chlöe, Drake, and Silk Sonic all tie with four nods each. Issa Rae’s Insecure received the most nominations in the television and streaming categories with a whopping 12.

View the full list of nominees here.