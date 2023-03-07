DJ Cassidy Kicks Off ‘Pass The Mic’ Tour With Ashanti, Fabolous, Lil Kim, Ma$e, 112 And More

Renowned vibe-provider DJ Cassidy is taking his iconic “Pass The Mic” series on the road. As fans have watched the highly-lauded series go from a viral sensation to a primetime show on BET, he now will enlist some of Hip-Hop and R&B’s finest for a tour.

“I am overwhelmed with excitement and emotion as I announce the first in a series of one-night-only ‘Pass The Mic Live!’ events,” says DJ Cassidy in a press release obtained by VIBE. “Transforming a show that began in my living room into a live arena concert is simply surreal. I am so honored to be uniting yet another iconic list of my musical heroes, this time live on stage, and I am so grateful for the Black Promoters Collective, whose grand vision, foresight, and experience, is my guiding light.”

In partnership with Black Promoters Collective, DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Live! tour will kick off on Friday May 12 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The Hip-Hop and R&B star-studded lineup includes Ashanti, Fabolous, Ja Rule, Lil Kim, Ma$e, Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, 112, and more. The debut concert will be the first in a series of one-night-only events taking place for the remainder of the year.

courtesy of the Prudential Center Photos

Over the past two years, DJ Cassidy has transformed fans’ experiences with “Pass The Mic” launching on Instagram and becoming a primetime show. During the viral social media segment, he would celebrate and unite musical icons to come together for a jam session. Within ten episodes of the series, Cassidy has passed the mic to legendary artists including Earth, Wind & Fire, Chaka Khan, Nile Rodgers, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Kool & The Gang, Charlie Wilson, Hall & Oates, New Edition, Boyz II Men, Teddy Riley, Keith Sweat, TLC, En Vogue and SWV.

He’s also brought together Run DMC, LL Cool J, Public Enemy, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Salt-N-Pepa, Missy Elliott, Ice Cube, Method Man, Busta Rhymes, Wyclef Jean, Nelly, Fat Joe, Sean Paul, Shaggy, amongst others.

“DJ Cassidy is a shining light in pop culture, and we are honored to partner with him on what is sure to be one of the most epic tours of the year,” the president of the Black Promoters Collective, Shelby Joyner said.

The 41-year-old has been called on for musical needs by President Obama, Jay Z and Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey, Diddy, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, Naomi Campbell, Tommy Hilfiger, Dolce & Gabbana, The Kardashians, and so many more.

Pre-sales start on Tuesday (March 7) and “DJ Cassidy Pass the Mic Live!” tickets will go on sale for the general public starting Friday (March 10) at 10:00 AM ET on Tickemaster.