DJ Khaled’s We The Best Foundation Golf Classic Guestlist Includes Diddy, Quavo And More

DJ Khaled’s inaugural We The Best Foundation golf classic is set to kick off in a major way, as the Grammy Award-winning performer has revealed additional details on the star-studded affair set for July 20.

The guestlist, made public on Wednesday (July 12) names a handful of Hip-Hop stars, top athletes, and more. Attendees include Odell Beckham Jr., 2 Chainz, Brooks Koepka, CC Sabathia, Quavo, Diddy, Fat Joe, Hassan Whiteside, Jim Jones, Jorge Pasada, JR Smith, Kenny Smith, Marshawn Lynch, Najee Harris, Offset, Shannon Sharpe, Timbaland, and Victor Cruz, to name a few.

“Just to be out on the golf course with close friends and family of mine is a blessing. Giving back makes it even better,” expressed the 47-year-old in a press statement. “I can’t wait to see you all at the first-ever WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC. We’re starting something very special here while introducing the sport of golf to a wider community.”

During an interview with Golf Digest, the producer elaborated on the joy he found when he picked up the golf clubs.

“My happiness is my family and my kids and loving God, but golf makes me happy, too,” shared the father of 2. “I got a mandate that I’m putting in my life: It’s OK to be happy. When I come out to the course, I end up being happy. I’m smiling, I’m laughing, I’m talking. We being competitive, but it takes all the distortion away, all the negativity, everything that’s going on in the world.”

The first-ever We The Best Foundation golf classic begins with festivities on Wednesday, July 19. Proceeds will benefit the foundation’s mission of enriching the lives of the next generation – from childhood to adulthood by supporting nonprofits and people in underserved communities.