Doechii Delivers “Persuasive” Performance At Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase

Muni Long, Glorilla, Samara Joy, and more all took the stage ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Doechii Performing
Doechii performs onstage during Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase, Presented By Merz Aesthestics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio” at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Rising artists across genres and cultures presented their musical offerings to an audience of music industry insiders and peers at Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 4).

The Universal Music Group CEO hosted hundreds in Hollywood on a near-perfect sunny day for refreshing cocktails, vegan delights, and stand-out performances.

Among the acts that took the stage was Doechii, the first woman rapper to sign to the label Top Dawg Entertainment where Kendrick Lamar released his most acclaimed works to date. Entering the intimate, dimly lit venue, the Florida musician invited the audience to stand up and fully engage with her distinct style and sound.

Performing “Persuasive” and “Crazy” the rising star delivered choreography during her entire high-energy set. Rapping the fast-paced lyrics, Doechii did not miss a beat.

Muni Long singing in red dress.
Muni Long performs onstage during Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase, Presented By Merz Aesthestics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio” at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Another memorable moment from the showcase came from Muni Long, who stood center-stage in a red, sequin gown with thigh-high slits. The R&B talent previewed new music from her upcoming album, her romantic ballad detailing a once-in-a-lifetime, “skin-to-skin” love.

Following the sneak peek, Muni Long performed a sultry rendition of her breakout hit “Hrs And Hrs” to the audience’s delight. The following day, during the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards, the 34-year-old songwriter was awarded her first golden trophy as a lead solo artist, taking home Best R&B Performance for the aforementioned chart-topper.

Will Smith wearing brown suit
Additional performances throughout the afternoon came from the 2023 Grammy-recognized Best New Artist Samara Joy, and Best Rap Performance nominee Glorilla, as well as  Shania Twain, Kim Petras and Sam Smith, Feid, Lauren Spencer-Smith, and Stephen Sanchez. 

UMG and REVERB also announced the Universal Music Group x REVERB Amplifier Award, recognizing artists who reduce their environmental impact and support nonprofit causes. Billie Eilish was named as the award’s inaugural recipient. According to a press release, the Grammy Award-winning musician was selected for her trailblazing advocacy for sustainability and the environmental movement.

During Grainge’s showcase, UMG’s film and television divisions, Polygram Entertainment and Mercury Studios, also debuted upcoming documentaries about Donna Summer and Paul McCartney.  Other notable attendees include Ice Spice, Jon Batiste, Queen Naija, and more.

Check out images from Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase below.

Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase
Jon Batiste speaks during Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase, Presented By Merz Aesthestics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio” at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase
(L-R) Elton John and David Furnish attend Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase, Presented By Merz Aesthestics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio” at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase
(L-R) John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia and Jon Batiste attend Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase, Presented By Merz Aesthestics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio” at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase
Muni Long attends Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase, Presented By Merz Aesthestics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio” at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase
Muni Long and Jon Batiste attend Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase, Presented By Merz Aesthestics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio” at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase
Muni Long attends Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase, Presented By Merz Aesthestics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio” at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase
Jon Batiste attends Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase, Presented By Merz Aesthestics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio” at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase
Glorilla performs onstage during Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase, Presented By Merz Aesthestics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio” at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase
Tunji Balogun, CEO of Def Jam Recordings, Muni Long, Sir Lucian Grainge and LaTrice Burnette, Executive Vice President, Def Jam Recordings attend Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase, Presented By Merz Aesthestics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio” at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase
Ice Spice and Queen Naija attend Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase, Presented By Merz Aesthestics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio” at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase
(L-R) Sabrina Carpenter and Ice Spice attend Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase, Presented By Merz Aesthestics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio” at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase
Steve Berman, Vice Chairman, Interscope Geffen A and M, and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith attend Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase, Presented By Merz Aesthestics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio” at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase
Glorilla performs onstage during Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase, Presented By Merz Aesthestics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio” at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase
Doechii performs onstage during Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase, Presented By Merz Aesthestics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio” at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase
Doechii attends Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase, Presented By Merz Aesthestics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio” at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase
(L-R) Monte Lipman, Chairman and CEO, Republic Records, Bruce Resnikoff, President and CEO, Universal Music Enterprises, Brooklyn Sudano, Sir Lucian Grainge, Bruce Sudano, Michele Anthony, EVP, Universal Music Group, Jody Gerson, Chairman and CEO, Universal Music Publishing Group and David Blackman, Head of Film and Television Development and Production, Universal Music Group attend Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase, Presented By Merz Aesthestics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio” at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase
Samara Joy performs onstage during Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase, Presented By Merz Aesthestics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio” at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase
Doechii attends Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase, Presented By Merz Aesthestics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio” at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase
Michelle Jubelirer, Chairman and CEO, Capital Music Group, Doechii and Sir Lucian Grainge attend Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase, Presented By Merz Aesthestics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio” at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase
(L-R) James Rosemond Jr., Jacqueline Saturn, President of Virgin Music, and Ice Spice attend Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase, Presented By Merz Aesthestics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio” at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
