Lollapalooza 2022 Headlined By Doja Cat, Lil Baby, J. Cole, And More

The 2022 Lollapalooza festival lineup has been revealed. Set to take place during the weekend of July 28–31 at Chicago’s Grant Park, the talent list features some of the biggest names across Rap, R&B, Pop, and Rock. Doja Cat, Lil Baby, and J. Cole are Hip-Hop’s biggest headlining acts. Metallica, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Green Day, and Kygo are also top-billed performers.

The lineup also includes the following artists: Big Sean, Jazmine Sullivan, Young Nudy, Baby Tate, Blxst, Tinashe, Cordae, Maxo Kream, Larry June, Coi Leray, Don Toliver, YG, Denzel Curry, Duckwrth, Cochise, and Erica Banks.

Don Toliver performs onstage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Tickets for the 2022 installment are available beginning Tuesday (March 22) at 12 p.m. CT. Four-day general admission starts at $350 with varying ticket and package options for sale at higher price points. Lollapalooza will feature nine festival stages and more than 170 acts total.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, food from more than 30 local vendors will be available during the festival hours of 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The Kidzapalooza “interactive music playground” is also set to return for the 2022 event. The installation will feature a secondary daily lineup of family-friendly performances, music and dance workshops, and more kid-friendly activities. Children age 10 years old and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

View the complete 2022 Lollapalooza lineup below.