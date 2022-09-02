Dr. Dre And Missy Elliott To Present At RIAA Honors: Pioneers of Hip-Hop Event

Dr. Dre and Missy Elliott have been announced as presenters at the forthcoming RIAA Honors: Pioneers of Hip-Hop event, which is set to take place on Sept. 14 in Washington, D.C. The two stars will virtually appear at the event and will be joined by fellow on-site presenters DJ Kool and rapper Yo-Yo, Billboard reports.

The event will be headlined by honorees Grandmaster Flash and MC Lyte, whose impact on the culture will be celebrated. Additional honorees include Universal Music Group’s Jeff Harleston and House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries.

The event will include performances from DJ Jazzy Jeff, Mix Master Mike, and Rapsody and is one that focuses on each honoree’s contributions to Hip-Hop and how it speaks to the evolution of the culture as a whole.

“At this year’s RIAA Honors, we are thrilled to celebrate pioneers who have defied obstacles, defined a genre and accelerated the growth of hip-hop to audiences across generations and geography,” RIAA chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier said in a statement. “Congratulations and thank you, Grandmaster Flash, MC Lyte, Jeff Harleston and chairman Hakeem Jeffries for your contributions to this diverse musical landscape and setting the stage for creators to come.”

Dr. Dre has previously appeared at events honoring collaborators and close friends like 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, radio personality Big Boy, and more. In 2021, Missy Elliott received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in the year prior. The Virginia native also celebrated plans for a street naming in her honor in her hometown of Portsmouth last month.

This year’s RIAA Honors honorees have a long history within the culture and have become among its greatest ambassadors. Grandmaster Flash became the first DJ to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside his group the Furious Five, which was the first in Hip-Hop to achieve that honor. The first female solo rapper to release a Gold single or be nominated for a Grammy Award, MC Lyte is regarded as a pioneer and one of the greatest rap artists of all time.