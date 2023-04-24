Drake And 21 Savage Expand It’s All A Blur Tour

Rapper Drake and Rapper 21 Savage perform onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Drake and 21 Savage have exciting news for fans hoping to catch the Hip-Hop duo on the road. Monday morning (April 24) the Her Loss collaborators revealed additional dates for their anticipated It’s All A Blur tour. Beyond the additional shows added to the lineup, the original schedule was also updated for certain cities.

Shows were added at locations including Los Angeles County, New York City, Glendale, Ariz., and Nashville, Tenn. The tour now has four planned shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., as well as four at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. This makes a total of seven shows in each area with additional performances set for Madison Square Garden in Manhattan and Crypto.com Arena in Downtown L.A.

New stops were added in Columbus, Ohio, Memphis, Tenn., Denver, Colo., Austin, Texas, and Charlotte, N.C. Additionally, there are now back-to-back shows in his hometown of Toronto to close out the now 54-date tour. 21 Savage is not set to appear at any of the Canada performances.

Fans hoping to catch the “God’s Plan” rapper’s first headline run since 2018 can shop the Cash App pre-sale that will go live on Wednesday (April 26) in exclusive ticket presale at 12 p.m. local time through Thursday (April 27) at 10 p.m. local time.

Tickets for rescheduled dates will not be included in either presale or the general onsale. Those who purchased tickets for previously announced shows who are unable to attend the newly-announced dates can request a refund via their original point of purchase within 30 days. General ticket sales begin on Friday (April 28.)

The It’s All A Blur tour was announced in March and was explained in the official announcement, as “a celebration of the last decade.” View the full schedule below.

Drake and 21 Savage performs on stage at The Apollo Theater on January 21, 2023 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM

IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES:

* 21 Savage not on this date.

New dates are bolded.

+ Rescheduled dates.

Thu Jun 29 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sat Jul 01 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Jul 09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *

Sat Jul 15 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Thu Jul 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Jul 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sun Jul 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Tue Aug 01 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 03 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Tue Aug 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Wed Aug 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Aug 19 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

Tue Aug 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Sep 02 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Wed Sep 06 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Fri Sep 08 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon Sep 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thu Sep 14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center +

Fri Sep 15 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center +

Sun Sep 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center +

Mon Sep 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center +

Wed Sep 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +

Fri Sep 22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Mon Sep 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena +

Tue Sep 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena +

Thu Sep 28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center +

Fri Sep 29 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center +

Sun Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Mon Oct 02 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Thu Oct 05 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

Sun Oct 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *