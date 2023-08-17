Drake Gifts Fan Birkin Bag During Los Angeles Concert

Drake fans have thrown everything from 36G-sized bras to cell phones on stage as the chart-topping rapper crosses the country on his It’s All A Blur Tour. During his Wednesday (Aug. 16) night show in Inglewood, Calif. however, the Toronto representative returned the favor, giving away an item from the stage.

At the last of four shows at the Kia Forum, the Grammy Award-winning rapper handed a pink Hermès Birkin bag to one lucky fan with an upfront view. The moment was uploaded to Tik Tok by the user Designer.Ave, whose page is dedicated to designer bags.

“Give that girl a nice little Birkin bag,” detailed the 36-year-old. “Make sure she has security on the way out too so nobody robs her.”

Back in 2017, the Take Care rapper revealed his growing collection of the luxury handbags, with plans to give the assortment to his future wife. Jane Birkin, the actress whom the six-figure purse was named for, died on July 16, 2023.

“There are very few things in this world, tangible things anyway, that hold their value and sort of appreciate as the years go on, so it was one of those things that I started collecting as well for the woman I end up with one day,” revealed the “Rich Flex” rhymer. “So I have a fairly vast collection of Hermès to offer somebody at some point in life.”

Drake and 21 Savage continue the joint tour through October, with remaining dates in Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, and Miami, before ending the journey in Columbus, Ohio. Check out the schedule below.

IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES:

* denotes a rescheduled show

Fri Aug 18 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Aug 19 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Aug 21 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

Aug 22 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

Aug 25 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 26 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 28 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Aug 29 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Sep 01 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Sat Sep 02 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Sep 05 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena

Sep 06 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena

Sep 08 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Sep 11 Austin, TX Moody Center

Sep 12 Austin, TX Moody Center

Sep 14 * Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Sep 15 * Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Sep 17 * Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sep 18 * Houston, TX Toyota Center Wed

Sep 20 * New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Sep 22 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Sep 23 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Sep 25 * Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Sep 26 * Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Sep 28 * Miami, FL Miami-Dade Arena

Sep 29 * Miami, FL Miami-Dade Arena

Oct 01 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Oct 02 * Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Oct 06 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Oct 07 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Oct 09 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center