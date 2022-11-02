J. Cole Officially Announces Dreamville Festival 2023

J. Cole performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 17, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

J. Cole and Dreamville have announced the return of the Dreamville Festival. Set for April 1st and 2nd of 2023, the celebration of music and culture hits Raleigh, NC at Dorothea Dix Park.

“Dreamville Festival wants to keep growing and building off the success of the expanded two-day event last year. Our team is excited to reunite with our Dreamville family from around the world next spring,” expressed Dreamville Festival President Adam Roy.

“Day ones, JID fans, Ari [Lennox] fans, music fans, everyone is welcome. Consider this your personal invite. Come through, you won’t want to miss Dreamville 2023.”

The Dreamville Festival returned in 2022 after a three-year hiatus. Established in 2018, the event has evolved to become the largest music festival in the Tar Heel State. This spring, the festival generated over $6.7 million in direct economic impact to Raleigh and Wake County, including hotels and other local businesses.

“The increase in economic impact and attendance over this year’s two-day festival is gratifying to see after the pandemic hindered the previously sold-out event from taking place the last couple of years,” expressed Dennis Edwards, President, and CEO of Visit Raleigh.

“The successful turnout for Dreamville Festival reiterates that events and travel are back in our area and the demand is still prevalent.”

While a lineup has not been officially revealed, the namesake label boasts some of Hip-Hop and R&B’s top talents. Beyond the aforementioned JID, Ari Lennox, and of course J. Cole, Earthgang, Omen, Bas, Cozz, and Lute complete the team.

Past performers include Lil Baby, Mereba, Fivio Foreign, Moneybagg Yo, Blxst, BIA, Jeezy, and more.

A special ticket pre-sale will also soon be available for Dreamville fans who sign-up for the official festival email or text newsletter on the official website.