Dreamville Festival Generates Over $6 Million Economic Impact In Raleigh, N.C.

Dreamville Festival returned in April 2022 as a showcase of Black excellence and now J. Cole and his Dreamville team have revealed the economic impact the annual event has had on Raleigh, N.C. According to a press release, the Dreamville Festival generated over $6.7 million in direct economic impact to the local Raleigh and Wake County. This includes hotels and other local businesses as more than 80,000 guests flocked to the city for the 2-day event. The figure does not include local spending nor does it include a multiplier of indirect or induced impacts, only economic impact generated by tourism.

“The increase in economic impact and attendance over this year’s two-day festival is gratifying to see after the pandemic hindered the previously sold-out event from taking place the last couple of years,” expressed Dennis Edwards, President, and CEO of Visit Raleigh. “The successful turnout for Dreamville Festival reiterates that events and travel are back in our area and the demand is still prevalent.”

Julian Bajsel / Dreamville Festival)

Dreamville Festival launched in 2019 with a 1-day, sold-out event. Curated by J. Cole himself the talented lineup often features Dreamville artists as well as rising and top-billed acts representing other labels and collectives. This year’s concert featured multiple stages with performances from J. Cole and the entire Dreamville roster, as well as WizKid, Lil Baby, Kehlani, Wiz Khalifa, Wale and T-Pain, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Fivio Foreign, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

“My team and I continue to be awed by the overwhelming support we’ve received since closing out the second Dreamville Festival this April. But to now fully realize the festival’s positive impact on the local economy and tourism, it truly is unbelievable,” expressed Dreamville Partner and Festival President Adam Roy. “We are grateful for our fans who traveled across the U.S. and internationally to attend the fest, as well as for those from the City of Raleigh and Wake County who helped bring this event together. Our Dreamville team looks forward to furthering its investments in the community for years to come, especially as we plan for the festival’s return in spring 2023.”

North Carolina is the home state of J. Cole and the festival provides him the opportunity to give back. A portion of proceeds from this year’s festival will be donated to official Dreamville Festival charity partners, the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.