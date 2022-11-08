Eminem To Celebrate ‘8 Mile’ Anniversary With Mom’s Spaghetti Pop-Up

Eminem performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Eminem is set to bring his Mom’s Spaghetti concept eatery to New York City in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the 8 Mile film. From Nov. 10 – Nov. 20, fans will have the chance to reserve tickets to the pop-up and purchase food and custom merchandise.

According to a press release, this is the first time that Mom’s Spaghetti will be available in the Big Apple. The event is being held at Shopify’s New York storefront in SoHo, with the commerce company also backing the food and merchandise sales at the pop-up.

Eminem and Nashawn Breedlove in ‘8-Mile’ movie. Universal/courtesy Everett Collection

“20 years later here we are serving spaghetti that came from a lyric I wrote for the movie,” expressed Eminem in a statement. “It started out as a joke but it’s become a reality and I’m really excited to be able to bring this concept from Detroit to NYC for the pop-up this month. B-Rabbit would be so proud!”

Mom’s Spaghetti was created as a partnership in 2017 between the acclaimed rapper, his manager Paul Rosenberg, and Detroit-based Union Joints Restaurant Group. Starting as a pop-up at The Shelter—the legendary Detroit club that was an early performance venue and hang-out for Eminem, Mom’s Spaghetti continued to evolve into activations at performances and events around the country.

Eminem performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Mom’s Spaghetti menu includes spaghetti (of course), spaghetti with meatballs, or spaghetti with vegan “rabbit balls.” The venue is designed to create experiences inspired by the film. A merchandise shop will be available at the end of the experience with a full selection of exclusive 8 Mile and Mom’s Spaghetti items.

View the hours for Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti NYC pop-up restaurant in celebration of the 8 Mile 20th below. Reservations can be made on the restaurant’s official website.