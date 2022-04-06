Erykah Badu Set To Headline 2022 Summer Spirit Festival

The lineup for the 2022 Summer Spirit Festival has been revealed and the annual event is set to bring Neo-Soul and Hip-Hop greats to the D.M.V. area. Erykah Badu is listed as the headliner for the 15-year-anniversary. She is joined on the lineup by Anthony Hamilton, Marsha Ambrosius, Method Man, Redman, Junkyard Band, and J. Brown.

As with many public events, the festival had been forced into a hiatus by the coronavirus pandemic for two years. According to Soul Bounce, the Mama’s Gun singer also headlined the last Summer Spirit Festival in 2018. Method Man and Redman also performed during the same showing.

“Save the date, free your mind & find your way,” wrote organizers on Instagram announcing Badu’s return. “Our 15th anniversary Summer Spirit get down featuring our Queen.”

Badu recently responded to backlash and critiques from fans after the headliner’s performance at California’s Smokin Grooves festival was cut short in March.

“2022 [eyes emoji] Headliner Life. @questlove always told me the headliner spot at a huge 1 day concert festival is the worst slot. Because when curfew comes & you aren’t even 1/2 way thru the set … they will cut the mike . When things run behind that night , The headliner has to take the weight . But still .. I give my all . Love you guys . Grateful ,” expressed the “On & On” singer on Instagram.

Completing the 2022 Summer Spirit lineup are local DJ and radio personality DJ Dirty Rico and Jas Funk from the legendary Go-Go band Rare Essence. The first will provide background music to entertain audiences in-between sets while the latter is set to emcee the music-fueled event, hashtagged by organizers as #NotJustAnotherConcert.

The 2022 Summer Spirit Festival is set for Aug. 7, 2022, at the Merriweather Post Pavillion in Columbia, Md. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 8th, at 10 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster. View the full lineup below.