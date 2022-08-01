Erykah Badu Announces U.S. Dates For Diggin Crystals In Badubotron Tour

Erykah Badu performs at The Greek Theatre on June 10, 2022 in Berkeley, California.

Erykah Badu has revealed the seven American dates and locations for her Diggin Crystals In Badubotron Tour. The neo-soul singer is slated to perform at six festivals, as well as a live show in her Dallas hometown this summer.

The 51-year-old musician is set to kick off the tour on Saturday, July 30, during the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa Valley, Calif., and end on Sunday, September 11, at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Ill.

In the month of August, Badu is scheduled to hit stages in Brooklyn, Maryland, and Dallas. After a short break, the Grammy Award-winning artist has another Dallas showing before heading to the midwest for performances in St. Louis and Illinois.

Select stops along the tour will include DJ sets from Badu performing under her moniker DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown.

The Blue Note Jazz Festival was hosted by Dave Chappelle and had a personal take on music festival settings. Maxwell, Erykah Badu, Chaka Khan, Yasiin Bey, and Talib Kweli’s reunion as Black Star, Alex Isley, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, Corinne Bailey Rae, Snoop Dogg, Goapele, and more were also on the bill.

“It’s not a huge festival [and] that’s on purpose. We want to have that feeling of ‘Wow, this is special. Everybody couldn’t get in here.’ And you can really feel what’s going on, like you’re part of the family,” shared the official artist-in-residence and frequent Badu collaborator Robert Glasper.

Check out Erykah Badu’s full Diggin Crystals In Badubotron Tour schedule below.

The Digging Crystals in Badubotron Tour

7/30 Napa Valley, California* (Blue Note Jazz Festival)

8/5 Brooklyn, New York (BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!)

8/7 Columbia, Maryland (Merriweather Post Pavilion)

8/12 Dallas, Texas

9/2 Dallas, Texas (TBAAL Riverfront Jazz Festival)

9/10 St. Louis, Missouri (Music at the Intersection Festival)

9/11 Highland Park, Illinois (Ravinia Festival)

(Dates with asterisk slated to include a set by DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown)