Sheryl Lee Ralph, Gina Prince-Bythewood, And Others To Be Honored At ESSENCE’s 2023 Black Women In Hollywood Awards

ESSENCE has unveiled the 2023 honorees for its 16th annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards. Sheryl Lee Ralph, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Tara Duncan, Danielle Deadwyler, and Dominique Thorne will celebrate at the exclusive luncheon. Hosted by Yara Shahidi and Chinonye Chukwu, the event will take place on Thursday, March 9 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Caroline Wanga, President and CEO of Essence Ventures, LLC, shared in a statement, “For more than a decade and a half, ESSENCE has championed the Black Women in Hollywood Awards to commemorate the Black women who are the story makers, storytellers, story-doers, and story-sharers that cultivate the entertainment ecosystem that the world cherishes and loves deeply. We are privileged to have this sacred platform that illuminates the on-going accomplishments of Black women at our annual luncheon in its 16th year since inception. Whether the world acknowledges it or not, Black women are the CEOs of home, culture and community and because of that role, when you engage with her, you engage with the Black community as a whole.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Co8HLvVpx-y/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Fans will be able to livestream ESSENCE’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards, including its red carpet on their official website starting at 11 a.m. PT.

Additionally, ESSENCE Hollywood House returns for its fourth year on Friday, March 10. The experience, presented by Coca-Cola and Prime Video, will “feature thought leaders, industry stakeholders and members of the creative community including actors, directors, writers, showrunners, studio heads and others who will lead a curated schedule of interactive conversations, panels, masterclasses, fireside chats and more.” Registration is now open for those looking to attend.