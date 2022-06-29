ESSENCE Festival Performances And Programming To Livestream On Hulu

ESSENCE Fest and Hulu have teamed up to bring the annual event to fans in the comfort of their homes. The 2022 festivities are set to be aired live on the streaming platform from June 30 – July 3. Select ESSENCE festival musical performances and programming will be broadcasted live for the first time ever.

Taking place in New Orleans and virtually, the annual in-person event will be exclusively available to Hulu SVOD subscribers at no additional cost and requires a Hulu or Hulu (No Ads) base plan subscription.

Hulu will also be on site at the ESSENCE festival, hosting the immersive experience “The Rink @ The Hulu Motel, with DJ Ohso and DJ Diamond Kuts.”

Janet Jackson presents the Icon Award onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This year’s ESSENCE Festival is set to be headlined by Janet Jackson, Kevin Hart, Nicki Minaj, and New Edition. Additionally, The Roots, D-Nice, The Isley Brothers, Summer Walker, Jazmine Sullivan, Wizkid, TEMS, Beenie Man, Mickey Guyton, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface, Patti Labelle, Stephanie Mills, and City Girls are all set to perform.

The festival also includes various activations, panels, and other unique experiences.

“At ESSENCE we often say that the revolution must be financed. Our revolutionary intent to return Blackness to Greatness through the Black woman, requires an ecosystem of passionate and committed partners and allies to be achieved,” expressed ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga in a press statement.

“So as we embark upon the nation’s largest festival by per day attendance, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture is honored to be returning with a family of partners that we are aligned to in mission and purpose, now and in the future.”

Chief Executive Officer, ESSENCE Caroline A. Wanga speaks onstage during the 2022 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheonat Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Pauline Malcolm, ESSENCE CRO, added, “At ESSENCE we believe in driving strategic engagements with our partners that drive significant value for our partners putting them authentically at the intersection of culture that our audience of Black women creates and influences every single day.”

Festival registration is still available for those looking to attend in-person or virtually.

View the full lineup below.