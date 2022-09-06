Fat Joe To Host The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Fat Joe’s price continues to rise, as he adds media personality to his expanding resume. The musician has been announced as the host for the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

“Fat Joe is hip hop royalty. He has represented the artform and the Bronx, the birthplace of hip hop, throughout his outstanding musical career. He is a treasured friend of the network and we’ve loved seeing and supporting his evolution to becoming the superstar he is today,” expressed Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET in a press release.

“We can’t wait to watch him take the stage with his vivacious energy, standing together with today’s hottest and beloved hip hop stars.”

“This will be the BIGGEST award show in history,” added Fat Joe. “It’s truly an honor to host and produce the BET Hip Hop Awards and I can’t thank Connie and the entire BET family enough for this opportunity. We’re going to celebrate music, culture, and entertainment, honor the biggest and brightest stars in the world and make this an unforgettable night full of laughs and surprises. Always remember that yesterday’s host is not today’s host.”

The 2022 BET Hip Hop awards are set to be taped from Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, GA, on Friday, September 30, the broadcast premiere will air Tuesday, October 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

Stay tuned for news of nominees and honorees.