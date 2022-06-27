Fireboy DML Delivers “Peru” During 2022 BET Awards As The Show’s First Afrobeats Performance

Nigerian singer Fireboy DML brought the 2022 BET Awards stage to life with a brightly lit performance of his fan-favorite song “Peru.” The set marked the first time an Afrobeats artist performed live on the award show stage.

Inside the Microsoft Theater, the BET audience cheered as Fireboy DML and his colorful crew of dancers entered the stage. Once the music started, the energy transferred from the stage to the crowd as people sang and danced along to the performance. He began with his latest single “PlayBoy” before transitioning to “Peru.”

Wearing an all-white ensemble, FireBoy DML stood out as the neon lights changed colors throughout the performance. As the performance closed out, a light in the shape of Africa glowed a vibrant red.

Fireboy DML attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

“It’s always a blessing to be first to do something for your culture,” he shared with VIBE on the BET Awards red carpet ahead of the show. “It’s big for Afrobeats. This is an amazing platform, an amazing showcase.”

He continued, “My performances are usually high-energy stuff. This is a choreographed performance, and I don’t really do that much. This is really special this time.”

Fireboy DML was nominated for Best International Act at last night’s award ceremony, but it ultimately went to Tems.

Watch Fireboy DML’s performance above.