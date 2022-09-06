Flo Milli, JID, Larry June, And More Join D’USSÉ At Made in America Festival

JID and Larry June backstageb with D'usse at Made In America Festival

D’USSÉ brought a cognac-fueled experience to Made In America on Saturday (Sept. 3) with the help of some special guests. Inside D’USSÉ’s VIP Lounge, guests had the opportunity to participate in a celebrity cocktail-making session with rap artist Flo Milli alongside D’USSÉ global ambassador Sullivan Doh.

Together, the pair mixed up the off-menu “Golden Fashioned” cocktail – equipped with D’USSÉ XO, chocolate bitters, and gold dust, exclusively served to cocktail session attendees for a limited time during the event.

Guests also dined between sets with specialty bites from Philly’s 2021 Black Restaurant Award Winner, Brotherly Grub.

Backstage in the designated Artists Village, D’USSÉ also partnered up with the New Rory & MAL podcast for a special live podcast taping activation. Guests included festival performers and industry titans such as JID, Larry June, Babyface Ray, D Dot, and Elliot Wilson to discuss new music, festival highlights, music hot takes, and more.

Made In America Festival brought music and culture to Philadelphia over Labor Day weekend. Beyond the D’USSÉ’ VIP lounge, all guests were witnesses to performances from Victoria Monet, Tyler, the Creator, Bad Bunny, Burna Boy, Pusha T, Jazmine Sullivan, and more.

Get a glimpse at Made In America Festival with D’USSÉ below.