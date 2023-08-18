Flyana Boss Added To Janelle Monáe’s Age Of Pleasure Tour

Sprinting rap duo Flyana Boss is set to bring their dynamic energy across the country. The rising Hip-Hop act has been named a supporting talent for Janelle Monáe’s anticipated Age Of Pleasure tour. Additional performers added as opening acts include Jidenna, Nana Kwabena, and Dreamier Isioma.

The Los Angeles-based musicians shared the exciting announcement on TikTok, the platform where their viral reign began.

“WOW” screamed members Bobbi LaNea and Folayan in unison. “Come see us live with the queen.”

With their quirky style and lyrics, Flyana Boss has been seen on social media running down populated streets, in amusement parks, and at ESSENCE fest, performing their song “You Wish.”

“I think our voices together as two weird Black girls who make music for fun is a cool thing,” explained Folayan to Rolling Stone. “Our vision was to make music that makes us laugh.”

The Age Of Pleasure tour kicks off on Aug. 30 in Seattle with additional stops in Atlanta, Toronto, New York City, Chicago, Washington D.C., and more. Take a look below for the full schedule and concert details.

AUGUST

30 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

31 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

SEPTEMBER

2 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

6 –Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

7 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

10 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

15 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

20 – Montreal, QC – Mtelus

21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

22 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall

28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

OCTOBER

2 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

3 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

4 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

6 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta

7 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theatre