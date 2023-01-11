Frank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella Headliner

Frank Ocean has been confirmed as one of three headlining acts performing during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The R&B singer was first announced as a lead talent in August 2021 after his scheduled 2020 showing was pushed back due to the then-new coronavirus pandemic.

Although the festival returned in 2022, the annual desert party was headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, the Weeknd, and Swedish House Mafia. The dates did not align with the Channel Orange musician’s availability.

Fans who have waited three years for the 35-year-old singer to perform at Coachella are familiar with being patient. The acclaimed talent has not released a studio album since 2016’s Blonde which was dropped independently the day after dropping a visual LP Endless to fulfill a contractual obligation with Def Jam.

Bad Bunny performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 04, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Additional headlining acts include Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK, both making historic appearances at the anticipated event. The Puerto Rican chart-topper is the first-ever Latin artist to headline the festival, while the South Korean girl group becomes the first K-pop group to top the lineup.

The full lineup includes GloRilla, Flo Milli, Latto, Metro Boomin, Pusha T, Kaytranada, Shenseea, Foushee, Noname, Willow, Rae Sremmurd, and more.

This year’s event takes place on April 14-16 and April 21-23. “Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain” according to the festival’s official Twitter announcement. With a presale beginning on Friday (Jan. 13) at 11:00 a.m. PT, the organizers advise “For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2.”

View the full announced lineup for the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival below.