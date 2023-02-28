Future Extends One Big Party Tour

Future has added dates to his One Big Party tour after a successful first leg. According to a press release, the 39-year-old musician will be joined on the road by Don Toliver, G Herbo, Mariah the Scientist and Dess Dior.

“The One Big Party Tour has been life-changing,” explained the Atlanta rapper in a statement.

“It helps me connect with my fans in ways that are unimaginable. The success and energy from the shows brought such excitement that I want to continue this tour for my fans in more cities. I want to create an experience that forever stays in their memories. I will continue to expand by touring for all my fans around the world and elevate my shows across the globe each time I go out. I’m thankful to my fans for their priceless love and unconditional support! Let’s win again together as ONE.”

Frankie Vergera

The Wizrd musician kicked off the tour with a special show on Dec. 30 at Barclays Center called “The Ball Drops In Brooklyn.” He continued to travel across the country in January 2023 with special guests including Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Polo G, Est Gee, Jeezy, and more.

The new dates keep the Grammy Award-winning rapper on the road until April 2023. He will be hitting the stage in arenas in cities including New Orleans, Dallas, Philadelphia, Oakland, and Columbus, Ohio.

The One Big Party Tour is brought by AG Entertainment. Tickets can be purchased on the official website. View the full list of extended dates below.