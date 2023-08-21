Fyre Fest 2 Tickets Are Currently On Sale, Starting At $499

Fyre Festival is making its way back into the festival season for 2024, as announced by its founder, Billy McFarland.

The convicted, treacherous felon shared news of Fyre Festival II on Sunday (Aug. 20) via TikTok, confirming it’ll take place in the Caribbean in late 2024 with tickets ranging from $499 to $7,999.

“It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here and it really all started during the seven-month stint in solitary confinement,” McFarland, 31, began. “I wrote out this 50-page plan of how I would take this overall this interest and demand in Fyre and how I would take my ability to bring people from around the world together to make the impossible happen and how I would find the best partners to allow me to be me while executing Fyre’s vision to the highest level.”

McFarland reflected on partnering with one of the “biggest TV companies in the world” to produce the After The Fyre documentary and announced that a Fyre Festival musical is coming to Broadway.

Back in the summer of 2017, the original Fyre Festival was described as a luxurious two-weekend escape on a remote Bahamian island with a star-studded lineup, but was instead turned out to be a destitute adventure in the wild with limited food, no music, and no solid exit strategy. As the stranded influencers began sharing their experience, McFarland announced the festival’s cancellation.

Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

Fyre Festival faced several lawsuits and an investigation from the FBI, leading to McFarland being convicted on wire fraud charges. He plead guilty and was sentenced to six years in prison. He only served four of the six years.

The location, lineup, and exact dates all remain under wraps, but the Bahamian government banned Fyre Festival from returning.

Ja Rule, who was a major part of the initial festival, previously confirmed that he has no parts in Fyre Fest II.