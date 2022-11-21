GloRilla And Cardi B Bring “Tomorrow 2” To The 2022 American Music Awards

GloRilla and Cardi B perform onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Cardi B and GloRilla brought the house down during their live performance at the 2022 American Music Awards.

On Sunday (Nov. 20), Glo hit the Microsoft Theater stage, stationed on a motorcycle, to perform her hit song “Tomorrow 2” turning up the crowd with her braggadocious anthem.

Delivering the fan-favorite track with her signature Memphis drawl, the rapper was dressed in yellow motorcycle garb with neutral-colored Air Jordan 4s, matching her lively background dancers dressed in motorsport gear.

But, then, the lights flickered as the CMG the Label artist swaggered her way across the stage, confronting her doubters and naysayers with unwavering defiance.

Suddenly, Cardi B pulled up in a luxury car and unleashed her verse while hanging out of the automobile’s door surrounded by magenta lights. The Grammy award-winning rapper’s surprise appearance sent the AMAs crowd into a tizzy, as the Bronx artist spit her viral verse without missing a rhyme.

“Fake bi**h, that’s why my friend f**ked on your ni**a/ Both you bi**hes pu**y, I think y’all should scissor,” she rapped. “She bought a chain, I bought the same one, even bigger/ She throwin’ shots, that’s how I know I got her triggered/I don’t speak dog h*e, I don’t care what no bi**h say?/I stay on her mind, I got condos in that bi**h head.”

“Tomorrow 2” appeared on GloRilla’s recently dropped EP Anyways, Life’s Great… The Memphis native released the project on Nov 17, 2022, and features nine tracks, including the single lady anthem “F.N.F.“

Watch a clip of GloRilla and Cardi B’s AMAs performance below.

@amas @Gloria Boyd and @Cardi B perform “Tomorrow 2” at the 2022 AMAs. Watch LIVE on ABC! ♬ original sound – AMAs