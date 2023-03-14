Grace Jones To Headline Blue Note Jazz Festival: New York

Before the Blue Note Jazz Festival returns to Napa, the nearly month-long experience makes its way back to New York City for the 12th annual installment, with Grace Jones kicking off this year’s festival on May 31 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. It marks the icon’s first solo headlining show in over a decade.

“The Blue Note Jazz Festival is celebrating the pulse and culture of New York City, and there is no better way to do that than by experiencing iconic artists throughout iconic venues this summer,” said Alex Kurland, Blue Note’s director of programming, in a statement. “We’re proud to spotlight multi-generational, legendary artists who have had an extraordinary impact and influence on music and culture.”

Blue Note Jazz Festival: NY will happen across several different venues including the Beacon Theatre, Sony Hall, Town Hall, SummerStage in Central Park, and of course, the Blue Note Jazz Club in Greenwich Village throughout the month of June. Tickets can be purchased on the official website.

NxWorries—Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge—plus Robert Glasper with Lalah Hathaway, Bilal, and BJ The Chicago Kid will headline on June 24 at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at the Prospect Park Bandshell.

Other notable acts include Buddy Guy, Talib Kweli, Meshell Ndegeocello, Avery Sunshine, Brandee Younger, Harlem Gospel Choir, and Harlem Blues Project.

Ahead of the Jazz Festival, Black Star is set to embark on a mini tour at three Blue Note-owned and operated venues in late May. The duo, comprised of yasiin bey and Talib Kweli, co-headlined the inaugural Blue Note Jazz Festival: Napa last year. Alex Isley, who also performed at the two-day event in Napa Valley, has a May residency at Blue Note: New York from May 2-7, following her appearance at the 2023 Sol Blume Festival.

Blue Note Jazz Festival: Napa is set to return the weekend of July 28-30 at the Silverado Resort. The lineup has yet to be announced.