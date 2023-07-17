Gunna Announces Two Headline Shows Set For This Fall

Gunna is gearing up to hit the road to support his latest album A Gift & A Curse. The Atlanta rapper recently announced two headline shows taking place in New York City and Los Angeles in September.

The first show, titled “The Gift,” will happen on Sept. 9 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The second and final show, titled “The Curse,” will be on Sept. 28 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. These shows will mark Wunna’s first headlining shows in two years, thus an exciting time for the “Pushin P” rapper and his fans.

Citi cardmembers will have first dibs on presale tickets starting on Tuesday (July 18), followed by Artist Fan Club and Spotify Fans First pre-sales on Wednesday (July 19). The general sale begins on Friday (July 21) and all details can be found either on Citi Entertainment’s website or Gunna’s official website.

Another unique aspect of these shows is the charitable element. The GRAMMY nominee has partnered with PLUS1 to donate $1 per ticket to support The Goodr Foundation in its efforts to provide healthy meals to youth, families, and senior citizens dealing with food insecurity.

Gunna released his latest album A Gift & A Curse back in June, which notably had no features. The 15-track LP debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and marks his sixth consecutive Top 3 debut on the esteemed chart. He has put out several music videos, namely “Idk Nomore,” “Alright,” and “Back To the Moon” to support the album, but one track has emerged as the fans’ favorite.

“Fukumean” burst its way to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 as of this Monday’s (July 17) chart updates. It became Gunna’s first solo Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and fourth Top 10 entry overall. Check out the “Fukumean” video below.