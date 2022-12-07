Hangout Festival Taps SZA, Lil Nas X, GloRilla, FERG And More For 2023 Lineup

SZA, performs at the Global Citizen Festival in Accra, on September 24, 2022; Lil Nas X performs on stage during day 3 of 'Corona Capital 2022'; GloRilla performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards; ASAP Ferg performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23, 2021

Hangout Music Festival is coming back in 2023 with an all new line up of the hottest R&B, Hip-Hop, pop, EDM, rock and country acts.

The three-day musical event will take place from May 19-21, 2023 on the white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama. The one-of-a-kind festival is the perfect way to kick off the summer, as concert-goers enjoy their favorite artists live.

This year, present and future faces of Hip-Hop and R&B have been added to the roster. SZA, who is gearing up to drop her long-awaited sophomore album S.O.S., is slated to headline along with Lil Nas X. Breakthrough artist GloRilla is also set to take the stage as well as A$AP FERG, The Kid LAROI, Russ, Kevin Gates, and Grammy award-winning artist Thundercat.

Hangout Fest offers there tiers of tickets for their attendees including a General Admission, General Admission Plus, VIP and Super VIP. 3-day passes start at $319 going up to $1,999 for the most advantageous tier.

According to a press release obtained by VIBE, the Super VIP is offering the ultimate experience at a hefty price. Purchasers of this tier will have access to a “stage side swimming pool, hot tubs, golf cart concierge between designated stages, gourmet meals prepared by award-winning chefs in an air-conditioned dining room and a premium open bar.”

Beach Vacation Packages will also be available for those traveling out of state to attend the multi-genre music event. A range of hotel and condo options packaged with festival tickets will be made available with assistance from a travel guide. Lodging will provide “all the amenities of a hotel plus direct festival access, ocean views, self-service laundry and the ability to watch sunset performances from your balcony.”

For Hangout Music Festival passes, vacation packages and more, fans can visit the event’s official website here. Also check out the full line up below.