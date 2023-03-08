Skip to main content
HARD Summer Music Fest 2023 Enlists 21 Savage, Ludacris, Kid Cudi, And Fat Joe

The two-day musical event will go down in Los Angeles in early August.

(L-R) 21 Savage, Ludacris, Kid Cudi, Fat Joe
21 Savage, Ludacris, Kid Cudi, and Fat Joe. Ivan Meneses/Insomniac Events; Arturo Holmes; Kevin Winter; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

This summer, a plethora of musical events are set to get music fans outside to experience their favorite artists live. HARD Events has announced its highly-anticipated eclectic roster for this year’s HARD Summer Music Festival held in downtown Los Angeles.

Returning to the “City of Angels” after a decade, the two-day event will take place on August 5-6. The fifteenth annual festival will uniquely feature various stages at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Exposition Park, and BMO Stadium.

This year, fans can expect to be a part of the festival’s “multi-genre ethos” with inaugural performances from important Hip-Hop headliners including beloved rappers Ludacris, Fat Joe, Kid Cudi, and 21 Savage. Other prominent artists in the music genres of electronic, pop, house, techno, punk are also slated to give the audience a show to remember.

“HARD Summer continues to invest in creating a comfortable experience for attendees, with this never-before-used venue complex providing the perfect canvas to expand this mission,” reads the festival’s official statement. After each night of performances, a host of afterparties will take place within L.A. to keep the nightlife going even after the concert’s ended.

Music lovers can purchase tickets for HARD Summer Music Festival 2023 starting Friday (March 10) at 1 PM ET on HARD’s official website. Tickets include general admission and VIP options tailored to give fans their desired experience.

Last year’s festival lineup featured Hip-Hop acts Megan Thee Stallion, Doechii, Denzel Curry, Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Masego, Saucy Santana, Ski Mask The Slip God, and more.

