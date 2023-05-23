Teyana Taylor, Muni Long, Coco Jones To Headline Harlem Festival Of Culture

Teyana Taylor, Muni Long, and Coco Jones are among the acts that will be performing at the inaugural Harlem Festival of Culture [HFC] in July.

The event, which will take place at Randall’s Island in New York on July 28-30, will include additional appearances from Bell Biv DeVoe, Fat Joe, Cam’ron, Doug E. Fresh and more. Adam Blackstone, Eric Bellinger, Jozzy, MAJOR., Ma$e, Remy Ma, Ro James, Tink and Wyclef Jean are also slated to hit the stage throughout the three-day festival.

MC Lyte, the host of the Harlem Festival of Culture, shared her excitement in participating in the event while hinting at what attendees can expect. “As a native New Yorker, I’m honored to host the very first Harlem Festival of Culture,” the rap legend said in a statement. “[HFC] has planned something special that I think everyone – whether they’re from around the corner, across the country or around the world – will enjoy.”

MC Lyte attends the AMC Networks’ 2023 Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 18, 2023 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The HFC will feature a Dancehall LinkUp curated by Estelle and sets from Sister Nancy, Nadine Sutherland, Wayne Wonder, Lumidee, Rupee, Serani and Mr. Killa. The festival has also partnered with Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater to host a series of intimate concert events at the venue. Additional details about the Harlem Festival of Culture and its partnership with the Apollo Theater will be announced in June.

“For this inaugural year, we were very thoughtful and intentional in building what is an amazing lineup that aptly reflects the incredibly unique legacy that is intrinsic to the village of Harlem as well as the breadth and brilliance of Black music and culture,” said HFC co-founder and technical & talent producer Yvonne McNair in a statement. “Ultimately, HFC is our love letter to Harlem, and we’re excited to grow it into a landmark cultural experience that encapsulates all the things that make Uptown the nexus of innovation, cultural expression and a place of true community-building.”

Bell Biv DeVoe member Mike Bivins, who is also the creative director of the Harlem Festival of Culture, touched on his affinity for Harlem and his desire to create an event the neighborhood can appreciate. “I’ve worked closely with Yvonne and the team to build something very special and unique to the personality of this community and to now see it come to fruition is an incredible feeling,” the Boston native said. “As an artist who has spent a lot of time in Harlem and supported the local businesses in the neighborhood for many years, I’m so proud to be part of the inaugural Harlem Festival of Culture.”

Michael Bivins at day one of Genius Talks, sponsored by AT&T, during the 2017 BET Experience at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Jerod Harris/Getty Images for BET

The HFC will cover various aspects of culture beyond music. The event will feature interactive art installations, a food court showcasing Harlem eateries, and a Mart 125 pop-up sponsored by SheaMoisture and inspired by the famed marketplace formerly located on 125th Street.

Visit the festival’s official website to purchase tickets to the Harlem Festival of Culture and for additional information.