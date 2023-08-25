H.E.R.’s 2023 Lights On Festival Canceled “Due To Unforeseen Circumstances”

H.E.R. performs at the Intersect music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on December 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

H.E.R.’s Lights On Festival, set for next month, has officially been canceled.

Marked as the return of the R&B-centered event since its last occurrence in 2021, the 2023 edition is no more. A statement provided to the San Francisco Chronicle confirmed the festival would not be taking place.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lights On Festival will not take place this year,” explained festival representatives.

“We sincerely appreciate and value the Lights On Festival community and look forward to returning with an incredible experience in 2024.”

Announced in June, the 2023 Lights On Festival was set to bring Jazmine Sullivan, Smino, Syd, PartyNextDoor, Don Toliver, Leon Thomas, Ravyn Lenae, and more to the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, Calif. According to the outlet, refunds will be automatically issued to ticketholders via the original method of payment once funds are received from the event organizer.

“I’m so excited ‘Lights On Festival’ will be making its return,” expressed the 26-year-old in a statement at the time. “It’s my favorite way to wind down the summer by having two days filled with great R&B music. I am so proud to reveal the extraordinary talent we have on the bill this year and can’t wait for everyone to see what’s to come!”

The Lights On Festival was established in 2019 as one of the first female-owned and curated festivals in decades. Past performers include Keyshia Cole, Goapele, Erykah Badu, Joyce Wrice, Lucky Daye, Ari Lennox, and more.