Hot 97 Announces Summer Jam 2022 Lineup

On Friday (April 29), New York City radio station Hot 97 announced the lineup for its annual Summer Jam concert which will include many of the hottest stars in Hip-Hop. This year’s edition of the show will take place on June 12 at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey and will be headlined by Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign, who will take over the concert’s Main Stage with a handful of surprise guests.

In addition to Fivio, the Summer Jam Main stage will also include performances by DreamDoll, Shenseea, Benny The Butcher, Burna Boy, Roddy Rich, Pusha T, City Girls, Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk. Hot 97 will also honor the legacy of the late DJ Kay Slay with a special musical tribute in his memory.

Continuing its history of showcasing rising talent, Hot 97’s Summer Jam Festival Stage will feature sets from emerging stars including Girll Codee, Nardo Wick, BabyFace Ray, Drewski & Friends featuring B-Lovee, JNR Choi, Dougie B., 22GZ, Lady London, Saucy Santana, NLE Choppa, Yung Bleu, and Cordae.

“HOT 97’s Summer Jam, the biggest hip-hop concert, is a day of music celebrating US,” TT Torrez, on-air personality and VP of Artist and Label Relations at Hot 97, said in a statement. “With two stages and an endless list of super-stars, this is a moment you won’t want to miss We understand the assignment and can’t wait to experience, with the fans, an extremely exciting line up of performances from artists who are defining our culture.”

Tickets for Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2022 officially go on sale on April 30th at 10 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster or hot97.com/summerjam. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning today (April 29) at 10 a.m. ET through April 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Be sure to download the all-new HOT 97 App for more opportunities to win tickets, for exclusive content and updates.