Hot 97 To Show Teacher Appreciation With Classroom Supply Drive

The world’s first syndicated all-Hip Hop station, Hot 97, will be giving back to teachers with a classroom supplies drive.

The “Secure The Future” initiative will be hosted by Ebro In The Morning co-hosts Laura Stylez, Ebro Darden, and Peter Rosenberg at the Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace. The event will take place Saturday (Oct. 15) from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. and feature music by DJ Kast One and DJ Juanyto at the Rockefeller Center rink.

“We understand the needs of teachers and can’t wait to raise as many donations as possible with all the fans who listen to our show faithfully,” stated Laura Stylez in a press release obtained by VIBE. “Ebro In The Morning ‘Secure the Future’ initiative is back and we at Ebro in the morning are committed to helping teachers get the school supplies they need to have a productive learning environment for all students.”

In an Instagram post, the New York City-based radio show added: “You must donate supplies from our suggested list in exchange for a free ticket to skate with DJ Last One and DJ Juanyto DJing! Every ticket gives you a chance to personally meet Ebro, Laura Stylez & Rosenberg!”

The radio hosts will collect supplies for teachers in need during the first two hours of the event. The last two hours of the drive will be open for donors to skate for free. Free pizza will also be provided to the first 100 people to enter the drive.

In addition, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace will make a contribution of classroom school supplies.

For those who aren’t able to donate — but would like to attend and skate — tickets for Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace are $20, according to its official website.

Check out Hot 97’s Instagram post for the “Secure The Future” teacher appreciation classroom supplies drive above and the flyer for the event below.