LL Cool J To Perform At 2022 ‘iHeartRadio Music Festival’

Host LL Cool J performs onstage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX.

iHeartMedia has announced the lineup for the 2022 iHeartradio Music Festival and some of the industry’s top-billed performers are set to take the stage. Hip-Hop veteran LL Cool J, who hosted this year’s iHeartRadio Awards, is one of a handful of rappers who highlight the talented list of performers. Fellow Queens rapper Nicki Minaj, as well as southern superstars Latto and Megan Thee Stallion, will all bring their rhyme skills to the annual event. LL Cool j will be joined by DJ Z-Trip.

Additionally, Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, Halsey, Chlöe, Willow, Lionel Richie, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Morgan Wallen, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, and more will perform.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival takes place on September 23 and 24 with the main stage at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest. The Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival is set for September 24 at AREA15.

Nicki Minaj attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“We’re thrilled to once again return to Las Vegas for a weekend full of great live music with this year’s Festival,” expressed Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia in a statement. “What makes this festival one of a kind is that we have the best artists from every genre of music that we play on our 860 iHeart stations all on one stage. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see so many legends performing together.”

“This is the one music festival that celebrates the best in class in all genres of music,” added John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “Fans love this weekend because they discover new artists and the artists leave with new fans.”

The CW Network will broadcast the two-day televised special this October and exclusively live stream the event via The CW App and CWTV.com Tickets are available to the general public on AXS.com beginning June 17.