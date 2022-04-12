Issa Rae, Jim Jones, Coodie & Chike, And More Join Return Of UnitedMasters SelectCon 004

UnitedMasters, described as “a record label in your pocket,” has revealed details for its upcoming SelectCon 004. Set for May 5th, from 1:00 p.m. ET through 10:00 p.m. ET, the creative conference has both in-person and virtual options for hopeful attendees. Set in Brooklyn, SelectCon 004 will be a full day of talks, performances, and small group mentoring sessions with access to UnitedMasters executives and other music industry leaders.

The afternoon schedule features a live edition of UnitedMasters’ latest podcast, Mining Diamonds, featuring DJ Drama and hosts Jim Jones, Beef Jones, and Nakia Booth. There will also be a live SelectConversations podcast recording with host Rachel Jackson and Coodie & Chike, the creatives behind the Netflix documentary Jeen Yuhs.

Additionally, guests have the chance to experience hands-on workshops and community spaces with the opportunity to connect and learn.

In the evening, UnitedMasters founder and CEO Steve Stoute and Issa Rae will participate in a fireside panel. A DJ line-up featuring DJ Drama, Angel + Dren, and surprise performances from UnitedMasters artist partners will provide the music.

The event is described in a press release as “giving out free game so that artists and entrepreneurs are in the best position possible to design a future that we all want to live in.”

UnitedMasters was launched in 2017 by Translation founder and music industry veteran Steve Stoute. The platform gives artists access to premium music distribution services, a suite of tools to help them directly connect with fans, and opportunities for unique partnerships with some of the world’s biggest brands. Additionally, UnitedMasters enables artists to operationalize their independence and maximize their creative and economic potential while allowing them to maintain full ownership of their master recording rights.

To attend SelectCon 004, guests must be at least 21 years old and have valid proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Visit the official website to RSVP.