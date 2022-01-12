J. Cole, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch Set To Headline Bonnaroo 2022

Bonnaroo Arts & Music Festival has revealed its 2022 lineup, and headliners include rappers J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Roddy Ricch. The annual event was put on pause in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and rescheduled for June 2021. The second attempt was then canceled due to damage from Hurricane Ida. Now, the festival hopes to make a triumphant return June 16-19, after not taking place since 2019.

Additional performers include Isaiah Rashad, Denzel Curry, Arlo Parks, Ludacris, Tinashe, Tierra Whack, and more.

J. Cole performs at halftime during the 68th NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

“This is something I’ve wanted to be apart of since I was in high school. Hope to see y’all out there,” wrote Isaiah Rashad sharing the flyer on Instagram.

Experiences at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival include camping, yoga, painting, and more. The festival will host 10 performance stages and four campground party barns. Tickets go on sale on Thursday (Jan. 13) at 12:00 PM CT. Both general admission and VIP options will be available in various packages with add-ons available.

“Bonnaroo has paid close attention to fan feedback throughout its history in order to best enhance the onsite experience, each year integrating new features and exciting upgrades to the overall event,” organizers said in a statement according to Complex. “Bonnaroo 2022 will see the debut of an array of additional activities and site improvements, including enhanced signage, wayfinding help, pedicabs, info booths, cooling stations, and much more.”

View the full Bonnaroo 2022 lineup below.