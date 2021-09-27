J. Cole Announces Dates For The Return Of Dreamville Festival In 2022

Rapper J. Cole performs during halftime during the NBA All-Star game where Team Giannis faces Team LeBron as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

J. Cole has revealed the official dates for the return of the Dreamville Festival. In 2020, the event was delayed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. After it was initially slated for April 4, 2020, and then pushed to August 29 of the same year, organizers of the festival decided to cancel the event. Now, the annual gathering of music fans hopes to see a 2022 return.

The Dreamville Festival is scheduled for April 2nd-3rd of 2022 and has expanded to a two-day affair. The artist-curated festival led by head-honcho J. Cole has not revealed an official lineup. The Dreamville artist roster includes Ari Lennox, Bas, Cozz, Lute, Earthgang, Omen, and J.I.D.

Ari Lennox attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

The 2022 event will be the second-ever Dreamville Festival to date. Its inaugural concert in April 2019 featured performances from SZA, Big Sean, 21 Savage, 6LACK, Nelly, Teyana Taylor, Rapsody, and Mez, as well as the entire Dreamville camp.

“It’s exciting to finally be back. Ever since we wrapped our first fest, we’ve been waiting to get back to the park with our Dreamville family,” said Dreamville Partner and Festival President, Adam Roy of next year’s event. “We had to come back bigger and better than before. With the fest moving to two days, Dreamville Festival is about to become the festival our team has always dreamt about. We want this to grow into one of the premier annual music experiences in the country.”

The festival is set to take place at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC—the largest park in the city. Festival goers will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or negative COVID-19 test results obtained within 72 hours of attending the event. A portion of proceeds from the 2022 event will be donated to the official Dreamville Festival charity partners, the Dreamville Foundation, and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.

A special early-bird ticket release for Dreamville fans will start at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 28th. Regular ticket sales begin Friday, October 1 at 10:00 a.m. ET at www.DreamvilleFest.com.

View the comedic announcement led by Earthgang’s WowGr8 below.