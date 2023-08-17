Jack Harlow Pays Homage To Kentucky With No Place Like Home Tour

Jack Harlow is paying homage to his home state in the best way he knows how. On Thursday (Aug. 17), the Grammy-nominated rapper announced his No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour, a first-of-its-kind experience that will see him deliver special shows across the Bluegrass State.

Produced by Live Nation and Production Simple, the trek will stop in six cities, but will not include his birthplace of Louisville. The tour will kick off on Friday, Nov. 24 in Owensboro and will wrap up in Lexington at Rupp Arena on Sunday, Dec. 3.

When announcing his forthcoming slew of shows, the White Men Can’t Jump remake actor also warned fans that this would be the only time in 2023 they can catch him for a live performance. “The only tour I’m going on this year. Six shows across the state of Kentucky. No Place Like Home 2023. Presale tix available at 10 AM local time on Wednesday. Link in bio for first access,” he wrote on Instagram.

Harlow’s last project release was April’s Jackman, a 10-track offering with no guest appearances. Prior to that was 2022’s Come Home The Kids Miss You. That LP housed features from Pharrell Williams, Drake, Justin Timberlake, and Lil Wayne.

Outside of music, the 25-year-old gave back to his community by launching The Jack Harlow Foundation in May. The initiative will “serve as the Louisville, KY native’s primary philanthropic vehicle to reinvest, uplift, and support organizations aiming to make the city that raised him a better place,” according to a statement.

Check out the full list of dates for Jack Harlow’s No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour down below.

Fri Nov 24 – Owensboro, KY – Owensboro Sports Center

Sat Nov 25 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena

Sun Nov 26 – Covington, KY – Truist Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Murray, KY – CFSB Center

Sat Dec 2 – Bowling Green, KY – E.A. Diddle Arena

Sun Dec 3 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena